Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac CTS

2013 Cadillac CTS

2dr All-wheel Drive Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac CTS

2dr All-wheel Drive Coupe

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 5115416
  2. 5115416
  3. 5115416
  4. 5115416
  5. 5115416
  6. 5115416
  7. 5115416
  8. 5115416
  9. 5115416
  10. 5115416
  11. 5115416
  12. 5115416
  13. 5115416
  14. 5115416
  15. 5115416
Contact Seller

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5115416
  • Stock #: F123290
  • VIN: 1G6DS1E35D0123290
Exterior Colour
Crystal Red Tintcoat [red]
Interior Colour
Light Cashmere W/cocoa Accents W/nuance Leather S
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
STUNNING 2013 Cadillac CTS 4 Coupe! Only 85000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- heated seats

- cooled seats

- rearview camera

- parking sensors

- automatic headlights



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • voltmeter
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Internet access capable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2008 Toyota Highland...
 179,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac CTS 2d...
 85,000 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2014 Aston Martin V8...
 11,000 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory