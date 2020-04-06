5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps! For a full-size luxury sedan that won't break the bank, the bold Chrysler 300 is an unbeatable value. This 2013 Chrysler 300 is for sale today. This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 131,095 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAAG9DH714639 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
