2013 Chrysler 300

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: Analog

Simulated wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension

Suspension class: Comfort Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Audio system memory card slot

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Simulated wood/metal-look door trim

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Door pockets: Driver

Passenger and Rear

Silver aluminum rims

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Fuel Capacity: 72 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 963 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km

Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L

Front Head Room: 981 mm

Front Leg Room: 1061 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1465 mm

Gross Vehicle Weight: 2313 kg

Overall Width: 1902 mm

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

SiriusXM

Front Hip Room: 1428 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1510 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1425 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1019 mm

Wheelbase: 3052 mm

Overall Length: 5044 mm

Overall height: 1484 mm

Keyless ignition & door entry

Curb weight: 1797 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.