2013 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$14,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,095KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4853952
  • Stock #: 19633772A
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG9DH714639
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps! For a full-size luxury sedan that won't break the bank, the bold Chrysler 300 is an unbeatable value. This 2013 Chrysler 300 is for sale today. This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 131,095 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAAG9DH714639 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: Analog
  • Simulated wood center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: Comfort
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
  • Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 72 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Head Room: 963 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L
  • Front Head Room: 981 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1061 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1465 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2313 kg
  • Overall Width: 1902 mm
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM
  • Front Hip Room: 1428 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1510 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1425 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1019 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3052 mm
  • Overall Length: 5044 mm
  • Overall height: 1484 mm
  • Keyless ignition & door entry
  • Curb weight: 1797 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

