2013 Chrysler 300C

146,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2013 Chrysler 300C

2013 Chrysler 300C

5.7L Hemi

2013 Chrysler 300C

5.7L Hemi

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8091424
  Stock #: P697242
  VIN: 2C3CCAET6DH697242

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour: Phantom Black Tri-coat Pearl
  Interior Colour: Black W/leather W/perforated Insert Bucket Seats
  Body Style: Sedan
  Fuel Type: Gasoline
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 8-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Passengers: 5
  • Stock # P697242
  Mileage: 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER NICE 2013 Chrysler 300C 5.7L Hemi! With only 146000KM!!!



Options include:



- Navigation



- Panoramic sunroof



- Backup camera



- Heated and cooled seats



- Heated rear seats



- Harman kardon stereo 



- 20" SRT High polish rims



AND MUCH MORE!!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Adjustable Pedals
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Audio memory
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Rear window blind
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity Keyless Entry

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

