2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 CHRYSLER TOWN&CONTRY TOURING</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Power Sliding Door</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Rear Entertainment System</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- Traction Control</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1764630611468_265774982066299 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

121,047 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring/ CLEAN TITLE/ POWER SLIDING DOOR/ RES/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13271030

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring/ CLEAN TITLE/ POWER SLIDING DOOR/ RES/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13271030.764320901?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13271030
  3. 13271030
  4. 13271030
  5. 13271030
  6. 13271030
  7. 13271030
  8. 13271030
  9. 13271030
  10. 13271030
  11. 13271030
  12. 13271030
  13. 13271030
  14. 13271030
  15. 13271030
  16. 13271030
  17. 13271030
  18. 13271030
  19. 13271030
  20. 13271030
  21. 13271030
  22. 13271030
  23. 13271030
  24. 13271030
  25. 13271030
  26. 13271030
  27. 13271030
  28. 13271030
  29. 13271030
  30. 13271030
  31. 13271030
  32. 13271030
  33. 13271030
  34. 13271030
  35. 13271030
  36. 13271030
  37. 13271030
  38. 13271030
  39. 13271030
  40. 13271030
  41. 13271030
Contact Seller

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,047KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG2DR784448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH1-5725
  • Mileage 121,047 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHRYSLER TOWN&CONTRY TOURING

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sliding Door

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Rear Entertainment System

- Power Window& Locks

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- Traction Control

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
160 Amp Alternator
Heavy Duty Radiator
Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
3.6L VVT V6 engine
730 amp maintenance-free battery
Touring suspension -inc: trailer sway dampining

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Dual note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Front seat side air bags
Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags
All row side curtain air bags
Child seat anchor system (LATCH ready)
Driver inflatable knee-bolster air bag
4-wheel anti-lock HD brakes

Interior

Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Interior Observation Mirror
Easy Clean Floor Mats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear Overhead Console
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
analog clock
Door courtesy lamps
Interior Assist Handles
Fixed long mast antenna
Dual Glove Boxes
active head restraints
Full floor carpeting
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination
Illuminated Front Door Storage
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Vehicle info centre
Air filtration
Front illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Left rear quarter trim storage bin
Chrome Interior Accents
Liftgate flood light
Low washer fluid warning lamp
Rear swiveling reading/courtesy light
Sliding door alert
Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls
Overhead console w/bins
Super console

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Pwr Liftgate
Sunscreen Glass
Body-colour door handles
Tire carrier winch
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Rear window wiper w/washer
Body-colour sill applique
Bright belt moulding
Bright body-side moulding
Automatic Quad halogen headlamps -inc: time off delay
Black side roof rails -inc: integrated crossbars
Body-colour fold-away heated pwr mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (1) year subscription

Additional Features

17 x 6.5 aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring/ CLEAN TITLE/ POWER SLIDING DOOR/ RES/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring/ CLEAN TITLE/ POWER SLIDING DOOR/ RES/ BC LOCAL 121,047 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 111,280 KM $27,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV/ CLEAN TITLE/AMG WHEEL/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV/ CLEAN TITLE/AMG WHEEL/ BC LOCAL 45,901 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2013 Chrysler Town & Country