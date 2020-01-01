Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,704KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4470408
  • Stock #: 746272B
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA4DD300976
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage! This uniquely styled Dart stands out from the crowd of otherwise bland compact cars. This 2013 Dodge Dart is for sale today. This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This low mileage sedan has just 77704 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBA4DD300976 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Touring
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Metal-look/piano black dash trim
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Rear Head Room: 940 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.4 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 980 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1072 mm
  • Overall Width: 1829 mm
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
  • Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall height: 1466 mm
  • Curb weight: 1445 kg
  • Front Hip Room: 1392 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1478 mm
  • Overall Length: 4671 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1336 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1425 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2703 mm
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Halogen projector beam headlights

