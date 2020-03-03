Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE WAGON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE WAGON

Richmond Honda

13600 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

1-604-207-1888

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,892KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764987
  • Stock #: LR3623
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5DR699331
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Minivan / Van
https://www.richmondhonda.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2013-id7724494.html

Richmond Honda was established back in 1974, long before the Honda name stood for quality and innovation. This then-small dealership was originally located on Number 3 Road. But as the Honda name spread through the 1970s and 1980s, we grew rapidly. Eventually we became one of Canada\'s largest Honda dealerships. In 1984, needing a space that would reflect our growth, we moved to the Richmond Auto Mall as one of its original members.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Direction assistée
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Rideaux gonflables
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Tachymètre
  • Chaise style capitaine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richmond Honda

Richmond Honda

13600 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

