2013 Fiat 500

LOUNGE - Leather / Sunroof / Heated Seats / No Dealer Fees

2013 Fiat 500

LOUNGE - Leather / Sunroof / Heated Seats / No Dealer Fees

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

855-996-3040

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,005KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4531854
  • Stock #: N205366B
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCR1DT635878
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Equipped with option like Heated Front Seats, Sport mode, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Power Windows, and much more! No fees at all, fully inspected! Columbia Chrysler never charges extra fees so the price of this vehicle is plus taxes only. Call, email, or come into BC's favourite auto dealer, Columbia Chrysler at 5840 Minoru Boulevard in Richmond!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • M/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed M/T
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

