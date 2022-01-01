Menu
2013 Fiat 500

74,168 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,168KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8128435
  • Stock #: PW6311
  • VIN: 3C3CFFFH1DT571876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Telematics
5-speed manual transmission
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
195/45R16XL tires
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
1.4L 16-VALVE TURBO I4 ENGINE
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

