Low Mileage! The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2013 Ford F-150 is for sale today. Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 65,405 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET4DKE63996 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- MP3 Player
- Fixed antenna
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Security
-
- Suspension
-
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Front Independent Suspension
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Fold-up cushion rear seats
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Seatback storage: 2
- Audio system memory card slot
- Door pockets: Driver
- Passenger and Rear
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Fuel Capacity: 136 L
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Rear Head Room: 1024 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1641 mm
- Front Head Room: 1041 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1052 mm
- Stability control with anti-roll control
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Front Shoulder Room: 1674 mm
- Overall Width: 2012 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1537 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1696 L
- Rear Leg Room: 1105 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1664 mm
