2013 Kia Rio

LX

2013 Kia Rio

LX

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,615KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4395639
  • Stock #: 826895A
  • VIN: KNADM4A38D6317661
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors! A tough contender in a class filled with efficient, good-looking, smartly priced subcompacts. This 2013 Kia Rio is for sale today. With class-leading horsepower, the 2013 Rio continues to infuse style, technology and spirited road manners into the Kia's model lineup. As Kia's smallest vehicle, the Rio offer consumers an abundance of standard amenities, excellent safety features and lots of interior space delivering a more engaging and pleasurable driving experience. This low mileage sedan has just 55615 kms. It's nice in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Surround Audio
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Wheel Width: 5.5
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Head Room: 955 mm
  • Tires: Width: 185 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 389 L
  • Overall Height: 1455 mm
  • Overall Length: 4365 mm
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 43 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 790 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.3 L/100 km
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 6.9 L/100 km
  • Wheelbase: 2570 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1015 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1350 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1323 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1112 mm
  • Overall Width: 1720 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1301 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1324 mm
  • Curb weight: 1093 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

