$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover
4WD SC Autobiography/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,965 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Autobiography
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Side Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision System
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Front& Back Heated& Ventilated Seat
- Front Massage Seats
- Air Suspension
- Meridian Sound System
- Memory Seats
- Entertainment System
- Quad Zone Climate Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- CD Player
- Voice Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Interior
Additional Features
