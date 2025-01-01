Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Autobiography</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Side Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Front& Back Heated& Ventilated Seat</p><p>- Front<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751323667300_321434487631579 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> Massage Seats</p><p>- Air Suspension</p><p>- Meridian Sound System</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Entertainment System</p><p>- Quad Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p>

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

78,965 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD SC Autobiography/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12706743

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD SC Autobiography/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12706743
  2. 12706743
  3. 12706743
  4. 12706743
  5. 12706743
  6. 12706743
  7. 12706743
  8. 12706743
  9. 12706743
  10. 12706743
  11. 12706743
  12. 12706743
  13. 12706743
  14. 12706743
  15. 12706743
  16. 12706743
  17. 12706743
  18. 12706743
  19. 12706743
  20. 12706743
  21. 12706743
  22. 12706743
  23. 12706743
  24. 12706743
  25. 12706743
  26. 12706743
  27. 12706743
  28. 12706743
  29. 12706743
  30. 12706743
  31. 12706743
  32. 12706743
  33. 12706743
  34. 12706743
  35. 12706743
  36. 12706743
  37. 12706743
  38. 12706743
  39. 12706743
  40. 12706743
  41. 12706743
  42. 12706743
  43. 12706743
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,965KM
VIN SALGV2EF8DA119724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,965 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Autobiography

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Side Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Navigation System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Front& Back Heated& Ventilated Seat

- Front Massage Seats

- Air Suspension

- Meridian Sound System

- Memory Seats

- Entertainment System

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Full Size Spare Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear crumple zones
Collapsible steering column
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Knee airbag
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Driver & front passenger side airbags
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints
Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions
Child locks for rear doors/windows
LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment
Front/rear side-impact door beams

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Push Button Start
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Permanent 4-wheel drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Pwr ventilated front/rear disc brakes
Electronically controlled infinitely variable locking centre differential

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear window wiper
Front/rear fog lights

Interior

Front seatback storage pockets
Overhead sunglasses holder
analog clock
ash tray
Front/rear door map pockets
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Homelink system for garage doors & security gates
audio
Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close

Additional Features

Rear
cargo area
(2) rear
Telephone
Soft Close Doors
stabilizer bar
gas filled shock absorbers
fuel filler door indicator
comprehensive message centre w/trip computer
Personal telephone integration system w/bluetooth technology
head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions
turn off fuel pump
activate hazard lamps
Whiplash protection system
Active roll mitigation (ARM)
Puddle & footwell lights
Adaptive Dynamics
Double-wishbone rear suspension -inc: gas filled shock absorbers
Pwr open/close tailgate
Stainless steel pedals
Autodimming rearview mirror
2-speed electronic transfer gearbox -inc: shift-on-the-move capability
5.0L SMPI 32-valve supercharged V8 engine
Customer Configurable Interior Mood Lighting
adjustments to transmission settings
adjustments to suspension settings
adjustments to traction settings
Collision-activated inertia switch -inc: unlock doors
LED turn signals & brake lights
Rain sensing front windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
On/off-road enhanced HDD navigation system -inc: touchscreen interface
12V pwr outlets -inc: front
4-corner electronic air suspension -inc: auto load-levelling
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: double-pivot lower control arms
Cupholders -inc: (3) front
CLIMATE GLASS
Hill descent control (HDC) w/gradient release control (GRC)
7-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags
275/45R21 all-season tires
Sliding panoramic roof w/pwr blind
Solar attenuating heated front windscreen
Laminated hydrophobic front door glass
Smokers pack -inc: front & rear lighters
Aluminum tread plates w/Range Rover lettering
12.3 TFT instrument screen w/virtual gauges
Say-What-You-See intuitive voice control for navigation
Leather trim details -inc: full leather centre & lower dashboard
full leather door panels
leather centre console sides
Dual twin blade visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Full leather headliner w/rear vanity mirrors
Loadspace rails & lockable cross beam w/flex band
Electronic throttle control & variable camshaft timing (VCT)
8-speed automatic transmission w/CommandShift
Premium lightweight aluminum body
Rover tow pack -inc: NAS receiver w/electronics & armature
Terrain response 2 -inc: (5) manual settings w/adjustments to engine settings
Range Rover branded brake calipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2015 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD 37,805 KM $36,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic EX for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Honda Civic EX 63,852 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sienna LE AWD/ BRAND NEW for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota Sienna LE AWD/ BRAND NEW 10 KM $66,795 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2013 Land Rover Range Rover