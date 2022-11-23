Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus CT 200h

121,551 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus CT 200h

2013 Lexus CT 200h

CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus CT 200h

CVT

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 9434496
  2. 9434496
  3. 9434496
  4. 9434496
  5. 9434496
  6. 9434496
  7. 9434496
  8. 9434496
  9. 9434496
  10. 9434496
  11. 9434496
  12. 9434496
  13. 9434496
  14. 9434496
  15. 9434496
  16. 9434496
  17. 9434496
  18. 9434496
  19. 9434496
  20. 9434496
  21. 9434496
  22. 9434496
  23. 9434496
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,551KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434496
  • Stock #: 9UTNA41617
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH1D2141617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA41617
  • Mileage 121,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Touring Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2009 BMW 328i xDrive...
 39,077 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 320i xDrive...
 80,761 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300
 16,285 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory