2013 LEXUS ES300H

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Mark Levinson Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2013 Lexus ES 300

93,100 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Lexus ES 300

h AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

12712350

2013 Lexus ES 300

h AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,100KM
VIN JTHBW1GG2D2030318

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,100 KM

2013 LEXUS ES300H

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Mark Levinson Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
2.5L I4 hybrid Atkinson cycle engine -inc: twin electric motors
CTV automatic transmission

Garage door opener
Cargo Net
Digital clock
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Front & rear cupholders
Assist grips
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front seat back pockets
All-Season Floor Mats
3-spoke leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Rear seat coat hooks
Pwr windows w/auto up/down -inc: jam protection

Bluetooth
(8) speakers
Auxiliary audio input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability

BACKUP CAMERA
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Driver & front passenger knee airbags
Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Driver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: passenger occupant classification
Active front headrest w/whiplash protection

Fog Lamps
Halogen Headlamps
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Pwr tilt moonroof
UV glass protection
Acoustic windshield
Full-size spare tire/wheel

low washer fluid
door ajar
dual trip odometer
memory
radio data system (RDS)
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
dust
title display
key reminder
eco drive monitor
17 aluminum wheels w/locks
front passenger seat belt
Auto Sound Levelizer System (ASL)
low engine oil
pollen & deodorizing air filters
USB jack
Body-coloured electrochromic pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Warning lights -inc: low fuel
Dual-zone auto climate control system -inc: rear heater ducts
Gauges w/multi-info display -inc: tachometer
audio controller
7 diplay

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2013 Lexus ES 300