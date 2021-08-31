Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

58,000 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2013 Lexus ES 350

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

58,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: P027062
  VIN: JTHBK1GG6D2027062

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GORGEOUS 2013 Lexus ES350!! With ONLY 58000KM!



Options include:



- remote entry


- Push button Start

- Bluetooth

- heated seats

- dual zone climate control



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

