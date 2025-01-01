2013 Lexus GS 350

Menu
2013 LEXUS GS350 AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera
- Navigation System
- Heated& Ventilated Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Memory Seats
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- CD Player
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,032KM
VIN JTHCE1BL8D5019866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,032 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 LEXUS GS350 AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Snow Mode
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Child-protection rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Dual front knee airbags
Front seat mounted side airbags
Rear side impact airbags

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Tool Kit
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Front independent double wishbone suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Glass Imprinted Antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna

Interior

Headlamp washers
Chrome Door Handles
Illuminated Entry System
Pwr windows
glove box
Rear seat heater ducts
Lockable glove box
Assist grips
Front seatback pockets
accessory pwr outlet
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front centre console box
Driver coin case compartment
Front/rear reading lamps
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
HomeLink universal transceiver
Pwr fuel lid release
Ashtray & cigarette lighter
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Puddle Lamps
Water repellent door glass
Pwr moonroof w/sunshade

Additional Features

Adaptive Front Lighting System
trunk
Cooler
memory
door courtesy
Auto Headlamp System
Tinted glass w/UV protection
Dual front opening door pockets
All-position 3-point seatbelts
Birds eye maple wood trim
Leather door trim
3.5L DOHC DI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence on both intake & exhaust cams (VVT-i)
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission (Super ECT) -inc: OD
Analog clock w/LED illumination
Carpet all-weather floor mats
Digital odometer w/twin trip meters
Dual front 2-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant classification
Electrochromic pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Front/rear cup & bottle holders
High intensity discharge (HID) headlamps -inc: auto levelling
Lighting -inc: ambient
Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers -inc: mist feature
Rear backup monitor
Rear high-mount stop lamp w/LED brake lamps
Rear window defroster w/timer -inc: side window defrosters
Spindle grille
de-icer
driver footwell
sequential multi-mode shifter
8 central control touch screen -inc: leather-wrapped instrument panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

2013 Lexus GS 350