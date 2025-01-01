Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 MAZDA MAZDA5</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Heated Seats<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1748125062835_04712350496992457 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Power Window& Lock</p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

81,711 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
12564875

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12564875
  2. 12564875
  3. 12564875
  4. 12564875
  5. 12564875
  6. 12564875
  7. 12564875
  8. 12564875
  9. 12564875
  10. 12564875
  11. 12564875
  12. 12564875
  13. 12564875
  14. 12564875
  15. 12564875
  16. 12564875
  17. 12564875
  18. 12564875
  19. 12564875
  20. 12564875
  21. 12564875
  22. 12564875
  23. 12564875
  24. 12564875
  25. 12564875
  26. 12564875
  27. 12564875
  28. 12564875
  29. 12564875
  30. 12564875
  31. 12564875
  32. 12564875
  33. 12564875
  34. 12564875
  35. 12564875
  36. 12564875
  37. 12564875
  38. 12564875
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,711KM
VIN JM1BL1V79D1850849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,711 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MAZDA MAZDA5

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Heated Seats

- Power Window& Lock

- Automatic Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Sporty exhaust outlet garnish
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
2.0L DOHC 16-valve SKYACTIV-G I4 engine
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes

Interior

Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Day/night rearview mirror
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Driver foot rest
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Silver finish on inner door handle
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light
Anti-theft alarm
Silver IP decoration panel
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests
Multi-information display (MID) system

Safety

Air Bags
Internal Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor

Exterior

Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Automatic on/off headlamps
Black grille w/black grille bar

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile

Additional Features

16 ALLOY WHEELS
low washer fluid
door ajar
average speed
force limiters
low fuel level
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
Trip computer -inc: fuel economy/range
distance data

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM 81,711 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Nissan NV200 S/ BC LOCAL 112,787 KM $16,880 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Coupe/ SPORT CORONO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Coupe/ SPORT CORONO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM 20,395 KM $73,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2013 Mazda MAZDA3