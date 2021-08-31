Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BASE

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BASE

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7809321
  • Stock #: P837242
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB8DA837242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black [black]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/artico Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300! Only 73000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- automatic headlights

- power seats

- dual zone automatic climate control

- cruise control



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Bodyside mouldings
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

