Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 550 4dr All-wheel Drive 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 550 4dr All-wheel Drive 4MATIC Sedan

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 7262879
  2. 7262879
  3. 7262879
  4. 7262879
  5. 7262879
  6. 7262879
  7. 7262879
  8. 7262879
  9. 7262879
  10. 7262879
  11. 7262879
  12. 7262879
  13. 7262879
  14. 7262879
  15. 7262879
  16. 7262879
Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7262879
  • Stock #: F066344
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB4DA066344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palladium Silver Metallic [silver]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/nappa Leather Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # F066344
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4MATIC! Only 87000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- heated seats

- heated rear seats

- Bluetooth

- automatic headlights

- cooled seats

- sunroof

- rearview camera

- parking sensors



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Sport steering wheel
HVAC memory
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Power adjustable rear head restraints
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Seatbelt memory
Rear beverage holders
Door auto-latch
Childseat sensing airbag
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wireless phone connectivity
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Adaptive suspension
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Smart Device Integration
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2015 Land Rover Evoq...
 53,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 750i xDrive...
 18,000 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i
 83,000 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory