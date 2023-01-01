Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

112,750 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

4MATIC Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 10380318
  2. 10380318
  3. 10380318
  4. 10380318
  5. 10380318
  6. 10380318
  7. 10380318
  8. 10380318
  9. 10380318
  10. 10380318
  11. 10380318
  12. 10380318
  13. 10380318
  14. 10380318
  15. 10380318
  16. 10380318
  17. 10380318
  18. 10380318
  19. 10380318
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10380318
  • Stock #: 9UTNA82403
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB8DA082403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palladium Silver
  • Interior Colour WHITEISH SILVER
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,750 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2022 Lexus NX 450h +
 16,479 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300
 38,788 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300
 33,042 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory