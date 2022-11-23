2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 4 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9397645

9397645 Stock #: 9UTNA32436

9UTNA32436 VIN: WDCGG8JB4DG132436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 9UTNA32436

Mileage 135,441 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.