Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

25,000 KM

Details Features

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 5736141
  2. 5736141
  3. 5736141
  4. 5736141
  5. 5736141
  6. 5736141
  7. 5736141
  8. 5736141
  9. 5736141
  10. 5736141
  11. 5736141
  12. 5736141
  13. 5736141
  14. 5736141
  15. 5736141
  16. 5736141
  17. 5736141
  18. 5736141
Contact Seller

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5736141
  • Stock #: P202919
  • VIN: 4jgda7db4da202919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic [silver]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/leather Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P202919
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Bodyside mouldings
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Skid Plates
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Remote CD player
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Auto-levelling suspension
Adaptive suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2007 Honda Civic DX
 117,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE
 40,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2019 Porsche Cayenne...
 13,000 KM
$148,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory