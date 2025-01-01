Menu
2013 NISSAN LEAF SV

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE

Highlight Features

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2013 Nissan Leaf

139,278 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Leaf

SV/ CLEAN TITLE/ NAVIGATION

13168154

2013 Nissan Leaf

SV/ CLEAN TITLE/ NAVIGATION

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,278KM
VIN 1N4AZ0CP3DC406223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC1-7727T
  • Mileage 139,278 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN LEAF SV

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE

Highlight Features

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats'

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Rear diffuser
Tire Repair Kit

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fixed roof antenna

Interior

Sunglass Holder
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front map lamps
12V pwr outlet
Vehicle security system
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic temp control
Carpeted Floor & Cargo Area
Chrome interior door handles (2012)

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Energy absorbing steering column
Steel side-door impact beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Zone body construction w/front & rear crumple zones
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions

Trim

Body-colored front/rear bumpers

Additional Features

Aux input
Battery heater
outside temp
Pwr vented disc brakes
(3) front/rear assist grips
USB Input
Hill start assist (HSA)
Ipod Input
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down
Center Console Storage
Front passenger seat map pocket
Regenerative braking system
Single speed gearbox
Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs
Aerodynamic under body cover
Body-colored remote controlled heated pwr exterior mirrors
Digital meter cluster
Dual front cupholders in front center console
Dual front/rear bottle holders in door panels
Palm-shift drive selector
Rear HVAC duct
Remote charge door release
24 kWh lithium-ion battery
Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
Adjustable front seat belt upper anchors
start charging event
turn on HVAC system
drive time
Hybrid Heater System
Shift interlock (2012)
Nissan Connection telematics -inc: (36) month complimentary roadside assistance
CARWINGS remote connection to monitor battery state of charge/charging status
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) w/easy fill tire alert
5-spoke 16 alloy wheels
Tow hooks -inc: (1) front/(1) rear (2012)
UV reducing glass (2012)
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver
4-way manual front passenger
60/40 fold-down heated rear bench seat
3-spoke leather-wrapped heated tilt steering wheel
Trip computer -inc: instant/average energy consumption
autonomy range
Nissan navigation system -inc: SiriusXM NavTraffic
Google local search
Front visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
80kW AC synchronous electric motor -inc: normal/eco/B drive modes
6.0 kW output onboard charger
220V charge port w/light & lock
Portable 110V trickle charge cable
AM/FM stereo w/CD player & MP3/WMA playback -inc: 7 LCD color display
Pandora link for iPhone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2013 Nissan Leaf