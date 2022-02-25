$13,900+ tax & licensing
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
LP Auto
604-321-7668
2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S
Location
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7
604-321-7668
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
58,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8289123
- Stock #: P717026
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP9DL717026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl [white]
- Interior Colour Charcoal W/cloth Seat Trim [grey]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P717026
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Keyless entry
- Eco & Sport Drive Modes
- Bluetooth
- Power Options
- Cruise control
- 60/40 Rear folding Seats
- Bluetooth
- Cargo Cover
AND MUCH MORE!
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Doc fee $795.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7