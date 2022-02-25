2013 Nissan Sentra

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments



Listing ID: 8289123

Stock #: P717026

VIN: 3N1AB7AP9DL717026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl [white]

Interior Colour Charcoal W/cloth Seat Trim [grey]

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P717026

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

