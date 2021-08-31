Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 7635241
  2. 7635241
  3. 7635241
  4. 7635241
  5. 7635241
  6. 7635241
  7. 7635241
  8. 7635241
  9. 7635241
  10. 7635241
  11. 7635241
  12. 7635241
  13. 7635241
  14. 7635241
  15. 7635241
  16. 7635241
  17. 7635241
  18. 7635241
  19. 7635241
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7635241
  • Stock #: P530251
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT0DS530251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic Clearcoat [grey]
  • Interior Colour Cattle Tan/black W/premium Leather Bucket Seats (
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P530251
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN! 2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn edition! With ONLY 106000km



Options include:



- Full Leather interior



- Keyless start



- Remote Start



- Navigation 



- Sunroof



- Alpine Stereo system



- Tonneau cover



And MUCH MORE!








Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Navigation System
Rear Step Bumper
Bedliner
Adjustable Pedals
Two-tone paint
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2007 Infiniti M35 Lu...
 85,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 181,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 16,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory