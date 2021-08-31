2013 RAM 1500

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7635241

Stock #: P530251

VIN: 1C6RR7PT0DS530251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic Clearcoat [grey]

Interior Colour Cattle Tan/black W/premium Leather Bucket Seats (

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P530251

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob Mechanical Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Navigation System Rear Step Bumper Bedliner Adjustable Pedals Two-tone paint Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Pedal memory Audio memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Configurable

