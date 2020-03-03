Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4754814
  2. 4754814
  3. 4754814
  4. 4754814
  5. 4754814
  6. 4754814
  7. 4754814
  8. 4754814
  9. 4754814
  10. 4754814
  11. 4754814
  12. 4754814
  13. 4754814
  14. 4754814
  15. 4754814
Contact Seller

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4754814
  • Stock #: F856288
  • VIN: JF1GPAD63DH856288
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Ebony W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
MINT 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring Package Hatchback! Only 99000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- automatic headlights

- cruise control

- sunroof

- heated seats

- A/C

- automatic transmission

- Bluetooth



AND TONS MORE!



Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2018 BMW 340 i xDriv...
 21,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 38,000 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT
 35,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message