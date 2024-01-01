$14,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
163,837KM
Used
VIN 4T1BD1FK6DU069426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 163,837 KM
2013 Toyota Camry