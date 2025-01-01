Menu
2013 TOYOTA COROLLA

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Air Condition

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2013 Toyota Corolla

176,334 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA/ POWER SUNROOF

12487696

2013 Toyota Corolla

AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA/ POWER SUNROOF

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,334KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE5DC927533

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,334 KM

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Fadeout dome lamp
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Outside temp gauge
water temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
12V accessory pwr outlet
Deodorizing air filter
All-season carpeted floor mats

Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Front seat mounted side air bags
Smart stop technology (SST)
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator

coil springs

low washer fluid
door ajar
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts
key remind
seat belt remind

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2013 Toyota Corolla