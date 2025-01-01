$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID 4WDi LTD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Used
184,516KM
VIN 5TDDK3EH0DS188551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA88551
- Mileage 184,516 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
