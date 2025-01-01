Menu
2013 Toyota Highlander

184,516 KM

2013 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID 4WDi LTD CVT

12090946

2013 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID 4WDi LTD CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Used
184,516KM
VIN 5TDDK3EH0DS188551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA88551
  • Mileage 184,516 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

