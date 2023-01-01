2013 Toyota RAV4

$19,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 9 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10557042

10557042 Stock #: 1UTNA29861

1UTNA29861 VIN: 2T3ZFREV8DW029861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 87,993 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.