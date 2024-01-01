$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
2013 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
96,514KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3DFREV9DW017082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA17082
- Mileage 96,514 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED 96,514 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 44,168 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 41,106 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2013 Toyota RAV4