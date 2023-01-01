Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

183,023 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-pass V6 6A

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-pass V6 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,023KM
Used
VIN 5TDXK3DC4DS364147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 183,023 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2013 Toyota Sienna