$11,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Yaris
LE AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL
2013 Toyota Yaris
LE AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UH-5342
- Mileage 126,382 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 TOYOTA YARIS
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION
NO ACCIDENT BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
- Climate Control
- Air Condition
- Power Window& Locks
- CD Player
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From UC Auto
Email UC Auto
UC Auto
Call Dealer
236-877-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
236-877-4881