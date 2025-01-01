Menu
2015 TOYOTA YARIS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

 NO ACCIDENT BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- CD Player

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2013 Toyota Yaris

126,382 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Yaris

LE AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12452236

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,382KM
VIN JTDKTUD32DD562265

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5342
  • Mileage 126,382 KM

2015 TOYOTA YARIS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

 NO ACCIDENT BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- CD Player

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Tinted Glass
Body Colour Bumpers
Body Colour Door Handles
Front/rear splash guards
Rear window wiper w/washer
Reflector style halogen headlamps
P175/65R15 all-season tires
Folding body colour heated pwr adjustable mirrors

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Temporary spare tire
1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Assist grips
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Semi-fabric door trim
Interior trunk/cargo access
Front passenger seatback pockets

Driver Knee Airbag
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Smart stop technology (SST)

Bluetooth Capability
aux input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers

low washer fluid
door ajar
(3) adjustable headrests
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
stabilizer bar
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
USB Audio input
Full floor carpeting & all-season carpeted floor mats
15 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
driver/front passenger seat belts
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: rear centre headrest

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2013 Toyota Yaris