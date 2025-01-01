Menu
2013 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition 

- Leather Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

45,595 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Beetle

DSG 2.0T Turbo/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

12634854

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

DSG 2.0T Turbo/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,595KM
VIN 3VWV67AT6DM611656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC-7300A
  • Mileage 45,595 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition 

- Leather Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Locking glove box
Dual visor vanity mirrors
cupholders
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Manual driver lumbar
Alloy pedals

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Paddle Shifters
Pwr front & rear disc brakes

Safety

Front Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front side airbags
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detection
Intelligent crash response system (ICRS)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Front fog lights
Heated washer nozzles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Red Painted Brake Calipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Seating

50/50 split folding rear seat

Additional Features

Secondary glove box
2.0L turbocharged I4 engine
Media device interface (MDI) w/iPod cable
3-color adjustable ambient lighting
Leather-wrapped shift knob & hand brake grip
Tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Climatic manual air conditioning w/pollen filter
Dome lamp w/dual front reading lights
Performance gauge cluster
Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch feature
Cross differential system (CDS)
Electromechanical variable-assist pwr steering
Sport suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar
Heated front sport bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual adjusters
Front center console -inc: armrest
6-speed DSG transmission -inc: Tiptronic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$19,995

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2013 Volkswagen Beetle