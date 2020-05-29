Menu
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5115413
  • Stock #: FC18521
  • VIN: SCFEKBAK0EGC18521
Exterior Colour
Quartz Grey Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Upholstery [black]
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2
LIKE NEW 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe! Only 11000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- A/C

- navigation

- parking sensors

- automatic headlights

- Bluetooth

- dual zone automatic climate control



AND SO MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

