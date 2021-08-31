Menu
2014 Audi A4

93,000 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2.0 Technik

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

93,000KM
Used
  Stock #: P017955
  VIN: WAUKFCFLXEN017955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seating Surfaces [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

