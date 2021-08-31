2014 Audi A4

- Listing ID: 7719247
- Stock #: P017955
- VIN: WAUKFCFLXEN017955
-
Exterior Colour
Ibis White [white]
-
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Seating Surfaces [black]
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Stock #
P017955
-
Mileage
93,000 KM
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Perimeter/approach lights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Four wheel independent suspension
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.