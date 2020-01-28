Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Audi S8

4.0

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi S8

4.0

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4559772
  2. 4559772
  3. 4559772
  4. 4559772
  5. 4559772
  6. 4559772
  7. 4559772
  8. 4559772
  9. 4559772
  10. 4559772
  11. 4559772
  12. 4559772
  13. 4559772
  14. 4559772
  15. 4559772
  16. 4559772
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4559772
  • Stock #: F014719
  • VIN: WAUD2AFD3EN014719
Exterior Colour
Phantom Black Pearl Effect [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/valcona Leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
INCREDIBLE 2014 Audi S8 Quattro Sedan! Carbon Fibre Interior Trim! Only 78000kms! Options include



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- sunroof

- heated seats

- cooled seats

- rearview camera

- Bose Audio

- power rear sunshades

- 4 zone automatic climate control

- parking sensors



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
  • Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
  • Rear dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Sport steering wheel
  • HVAC memory
  • Head restraints memory
  • Power adjustable front head restraints
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Auto tilt-away steering wheel
  • Rear window blind
  • DVD-Audio
  • Residual heat recirculation
  • Seatbelt memory
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Door auto-latch
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Auto-levelling suspension
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Adaptive suspension
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Exterior parking camera front
  • Exterior parking camera left
  • Exterior parking camera right
  • Massaging driver lumbar support
  • Massaging passenger lumbar support
  • CD-MP3 decoder
  • Proximity Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2006 Audi A3 2.0T
 92,000 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
1999 Land Rover Defe...
 234,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G37 X ...
 76,600 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message