2014 BMW M2

Interior ColourCoral Red W/dakota Leather Upholstery [red]
Body StyleCoupe
Fuel TypeGasoline
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6-cylinder
Doors2-door
Passengers4
Stock #P253324
Mileage45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT 2014 BMW M235i! Only 45000kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- keyless start
- navigation
- Bluetooth
- rearview camera
- parking sensors
- heated seats
- automatic headlights
AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Perimeter/approach lights
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Adaptive suspension
