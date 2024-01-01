Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 BMW X3

116,958 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,958KM
VIN 5UXWX9C56E0D09448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,958 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2018 BMW 330e Sedan for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 BMW 330e Sedan 56,306 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE 110,882 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd 51,436 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X3