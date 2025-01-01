Menu
2014 BMW X5 35I

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, PREMIUM ENHANCED PKG


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Heads-Up Display

- Heated Seats

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Auto Hold

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2014 BMW X5

74,854 KM

Details

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW X5

xDrive35i/ PREMIUM ENHANCED/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM

12807670

2014 BMW X5

xDrive35i/ PREMIUM ENHANCED/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,854KM
VIN 5UXKR0C51E0H19854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,854 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW X5 35I

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, PREMIUM ENHANCED PKG


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Heads-Up Display

- Heated Seats

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Auto Hold

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
210 Amp Alternator
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
85 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Rear Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
503.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
250 lbs)
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
835 kgs (6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2014 BMW X5