$19,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
778-608-5643
2014 Buick Enclave
Convenience AWD W/ BT, Rear Park Assist, Remote Starter System
Location
Clutch
5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3
778-608-5643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9489244
- Stock #: 16745
- VIN: 5GAKVAKD9EJ282335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 16745
- Mileage 115,951 KM
Vehicle Description
We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/31/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.