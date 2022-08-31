2014 Buick Enclave

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 9 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9489244

9489244 Stock #: 16745

16745 VIN: 5GAKVAKD9EJ282335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 115,951 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Remote Vehicle Starter System Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM USB port Power Adjustable Front Seats 6.5" Display Rear Park Assist (Parking Sensors)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

