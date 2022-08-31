Menu
2014 Buick Enclave

115,951 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

2014 Buick Enclave

2014 Buick Enclave

Convenience AWD W/ BT, Rear Park Assist, Remote Starter System

2014 Buick Enclave

Convenience AWD W/ BT, Rear Park Assist, Remote Starter System

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

115,951KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9489244
  • Stock #: 16745
  • VIN: 5GAKVAKD9EJ282335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16745
  • Mileage 115,951 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/31/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
USB port
Power Adjustable Front Seats
6.5" Display
Rear Park Assist (Parking Sensors)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

