Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755390207751_4291394353136392 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Leather Seats</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

60,465 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
12874631

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12874631
  2. 12874631
  3. 12874631
  4. 12874631
  5. 12874631
  6. 12874631
  7. 12874631
  8. 12874631
  9. 12874631
  10. 12874631
  11. 12874631
  12. 12874631
  13. 12874631
  14. 12874631
  15. 12874631
  16. 12874631
  17. 12874631
  18. 12874631
  19. 12874631
  20. 12874631
  21. 12874631
  22. 12874631
  23. 12874631
  24. 12874631
  25. 12874631
  26. 12874631
  27. 12874631
  28. 12874631
  29. 12874631
  30. 12874631
  31. 12874631
  32. 12874631
  33. 12874631
  34. 12874631
  35. 12874631
  36. 12874631
  37. 12874631
  38. 12874631
Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,465KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB5E7254473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,465 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Leather Seats

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
cupholders
Assist handles
Rear armrest
glovebox
SHIFT KNOB
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
6-way manual driver seat adjuster
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
safety belt pretensioners
Trunk entrapment release

Suspension

Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System
Audio interface

Exterior

Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Compact spare wheel and tire

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Wheels
Chrome wheel covers
Rear Window
battery
trunk
storage
fuel range
average fuel economy
alternator
(2) rear armrest
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
ENGINE
seatbelts
headlamps
steering column
rear air ducts
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
MANUAL FOLDING
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
WINDOWS
average vehicle speed
Defogger
Glass
Tires
dome with theatre dimming
driver and front passenger
front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
internal
manual day/night
Electric
Leather Wrapped
body coloured
Mirror
power adjustable
Wipers
25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Convenience hooks
centre with sliding armrest
floor mounted
outside heated
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer
(2) front centre console
front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings
instantaneous fuel economy
rear-view
manual tilt and telescopic
ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
P215/60R16 all season blackwall
bolt on
solar-absorbing light tinted
halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
variable intermittent with washers
outboard positions
and dual cup holders
(1) bottle holder in each front door panel
auxiliary centre dash
oil life monitoring
dual map
(2) auxiliary in centre console
Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm
power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
130 amp
maintenance-free with rundown protection
4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum
rear compound crank
sport lowered chassis
front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
3-point front and rear with front height adjust
16 steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2017 Maserati Levante S 3.0L/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Maserati Levante S 3.0L/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 69,769 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Fastback/ PREMIUM PKG/ CLEAN TITLE/ PERFORMANCE PKG for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Ford Mustang GT Fastback/ PREMIUM PKG/ CLEAN TITLE/ PERFORMANCE PKG 28,117 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 35,027 KM $48,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2014 Chevrolet Cruze