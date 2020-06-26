+ taxes & licensing
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
Rear Spoiler, OnStar, Automatic Headlights! From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle almost any city street. This 2014 Chevrolet Spark is for sale today. The 2014 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive, and perfect for navigating through narrow, busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight of a fit for any other car. It is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it is loaded with the latest in technology to make your drive even more fun.This hatchback has 71,053 kms. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.2L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Spoiler, Onstar, Automatic Headlights. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
