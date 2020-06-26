Menu
$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2014 Chevrolet Spark

LS Manual

LS Manual

Location

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,053KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305472
  • Stock #: 20104751A
  • VIN: KL8CA6S97EC528738
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Rear Spoiler, OnStar, Automatic Headlights! From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle almost any city street. This 2014 Chevrolet Spark is for sale today. The 2014 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive, and perfect for navigating through narrow, busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight of a fit for any other car. It is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it is loaded with the latest in technology to make your drive even more fun.This hatchback has 71,053 kms. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.2L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Spoiler, Onstar, Automatic Headlights. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • OnStar Directions & Connections
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirrors
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Manual remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
  • Electric power steering
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Body-coloured/metal-look dash trim
  • Body-coloured door trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Tires: Width: 185 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 947 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1001 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1067 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.0 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 6.4 L/100 km
  • Selective service internet access
  • Max cargo capacity: 884 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 35 L
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1288 mm
  • Overall height: 1549 mm
  • Curb weight: 1029 kg
  • Front Hip Room: 1219 mm
  • Overall Length: 3675 mm
  • Overall Width: 1598 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1207 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1262 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2375 mm

