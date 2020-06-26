2014 Chevrolet Spark

Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Diameter of tires: 15.0

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Onstar

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

OnStar Directions & Connections Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Convenience Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirrors

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Cargo Area Light Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 6

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Diameter: 15

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Manual remote driver mirror adjustment

Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment

Rear spoiler: Lip

Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery

Electric power steering

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Body-coloured/metal-look dash trim

Body-coloured door trim

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Tires: Width: 185 mm

Rear Head Room: 947 mm

Rear Leg Room: 894 mm

Front Head Room: 1001 mm

Front Leg Room: 1067 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.0 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 6.4 L/100 km

Selective service internet access

Max cargo capacity: 884 L

Fuel Capacity: 35 L

Front Shoulder Room: 1288 mm

Overall height: 1549 mm

Curb weight: 1029 kg

Front Hip Room: 1219 mm

Overall Length: 3675 mm

Overall Width: 1598 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1207 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1262 mm

Wheelbase: 2375 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.