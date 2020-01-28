2014 Chrysler 300

Equipped with option like Back up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Hill Start Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Traction Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, and much more! No fees at all, fully inspected! Columbia Chrysler never charges extra fees so the price of this vehicle is plus taxes only. Call, email, or come into BC's favourite auto dealer, Columbia Chrysler at 5840 Minoru Boulevard in Richmond!
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Windows
-
- Panoramic Roof
- Rear Defrost
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Flex Fuel Capability
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- A/T
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- 8-Speed A/T
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Requires Subscription
