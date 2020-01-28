Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

Touring - Pano Sunroof / Leather / Heated Seats / No Dealer Fees

2014 Chrysler 300

Touring - Pano Sunroof / Leather / Heated Seats / No Dealer Fees

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

855-996-3040

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,256KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4537494
  • Stock #: C193391A
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG6EH262926
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Equipped with option like Back up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Hill Start Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Traction Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, and much more! No fees at all, fully inspected! Columbia Chrysler never charges extra fees so the price of this vehicle is plus taxes only. Call, email, or come into BC's favourite auto dealer, Columbia Chrysler at 5840 Minoru Boulevard in Richmond!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

855-996-3040

Send A Message