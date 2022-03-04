Menu
2014 Ford F-150

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8532410
  • Stock #: PB71893
  • VIN: 1ftfw1ef7efb71893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vermillion Red [red]
  • Interior Colour Black W/sport Cloth Bucket Seats [black]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PB71893
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL KEPT! 2014 Ford F150 FX4! With 239,000KM!!



Options include:



- Very well serviced with full service history



- Used for long drive to Williams lake every week



- Back up camera



- Trailer tow package



- V8 Flexfuel 



- Dual Swing case for additional storage



- Plastic Drop in bed liner



- Tri-fold tonneau cover 



- Side step bars



- Rain guards



- Heated rear automatic sliding window



- Bluetooth



AND MUCH MORE!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

