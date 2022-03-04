$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
LP Auto
604-321-7668
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7
604-321-7668
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
239,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8532410
- Stock #: PB71893
- VIN: 1ftfw1ef7efb71893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vermillion Red [red]
- Interior Colour Black W/sport Cloth Bucket Seats [black]
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PB71893
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Options include:
- Very well serviced with full service history
- Used for long drive to Williams lake every week
- Back up camera
- Trailer tow package
- V8 Flexfuel
- Dual Swing case for additional storage
- Plastic Drop in bed liner
- Tri-fold tonneau cover
- Side step bars
- Rain guards
- Heated rear automatic sliding window
- Bluetooth
AND MUCH MORE!!
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7