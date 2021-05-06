Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7120882
  • Stock #: F323667
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM9E5323667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White [white]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black W/leather-trimmed Bucket Seats [bl
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # F323667
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCREDIBLY MINT 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium Coupe! Only 63000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- automatic headlights

- heated seats

- Bluetooth

- rearview camera

- cruise control

- leather power seats

- A/C

 

AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
CD-MP3 decoder

