2014 Ford Mustang

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 7120882

7120882 Stock #: F323667

F323667 VIN: 1ZVBP8AM9E5323667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White [white]

Interior Colour Charcoal Black W/leather-trimmed Bucket Seats [bl

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels High intensity discharge headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension CD-MP3 decoder

