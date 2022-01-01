Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Terrain

98,278 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Terrain

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

  1. 8089096
  2. 8089096
  3. 8089096
  4. 8089096
  5. 8089096
  6. 8089096
  7. 8089096
  8. 8089096
  9. 8089096
  10. 8089096
  11. 8089096
  12. 8089096
  13. 8089096
  14. 8089096
  15. 8089096
  16. 8089096
  17. 8089096
  18. 8089096
  19. 8089096
  20. 8089096
  21. 8089096
  22. 8089096
  23. 8089096
  24. 8089096
  25. 8089096
  26. 8089096
  27. 8089096
Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

98,278KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8089096
  • Stock #: PW6179B
  • VIN: 2GKFLWEKXE6243686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with options like Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cross Bars, Heated Seats, and much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Reclining front bucket seats
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
3.53 Axle Ratio
GVWR
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Seating
Tires
Audio system
2.4L DOHC
2300 kg (5070 lbs)
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
AM/FM stereo and MP3 CD playback
colour touch radio
Flat towable
Requires Subscription
17" x 7" aluminum
7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 61,939 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Renegade
 101,174 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey
 59,876 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-8018

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory