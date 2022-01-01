2014 GMC Terrain

$18,998 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 2 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

8089096 Stock #: PW6179B

PW6179B VIN: 2GKFLWEKXE6243686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,278 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Reclining front bucket seats Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive 3.53 Axle Ratio GVWR Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Flex Fuel Capability Wheels Telematics Navigation from Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Seating Tires Audio system 2.4L DOHC 2300 kg (5070 lbs) I4 VVT direct injection (DI) P225/65R-17 all season blackwall 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC Generic Sun/Moonroof AM/FM stereo and MP3 CD playback colour touch radio Flat towable Requires Subscription 17" x 7" aluminum 7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY

