Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Richmond Honda

13600 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

1-604-207-1888

  1. 4803456
  2. 4803456
  3. 4803456
  4. 4803456
  5. 4803456
  6. 4803456
  7. 4803456
  8. 4803456
  9. 4803456
  10. 4803456
  11. 4803456
  12. 4803456
  13. 4803456
  14. 4803456
  15. 4803456
  16. 4803456
  17. 4803456
  18. 4803456
  19. 4803456
  20. 4803456
  21. 4803456
  22. 4803456
  23. 4803456
  24. 4803456
  25. 4803456
  26. 4803456
  27. 4803456
Contact Seller

$19,875

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,953KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803456
  • Stock #: B12594
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H79EH114593
Exterior Colour
Twilight Blue Met
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
https://www.richmondhonda.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2014-id7732115.html

NA Richmond Honda was established back in 1974, long before the Honda name stood for quality and innovation. This then-small dealership was originally located on Number 3 Road. But as the Honda name spread through the 1970s and 1980s, we grew rapidly. Eventually we became one of Canada\'s largest Honda dealerships. In 1984, needing a space that would reflect our growth, we moved to the Richmond Auto Mall as one of its original members.Take the risk out of purchasing your next Honda by calling the Richmond Honda Hotline @ 604-207-1888 TODAY! Proudly serving the Lower Mainland, Including: Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Squamish, Whistler, Delta, Burnaby, Port Moody, Coquitlam, Surrey, Ladner, Tsawassen, Langley, Cloverdale, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, and White Rock.Richmond Honda New Car Hotline (Local) 604-207-1888 or (Toll-Free) 1-888-754-3750!
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Direction assistée
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Rideaux gonflables
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Tachymètre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Honda

2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 60,112 KM
$17,575 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX A...
 30,937 KM
$30,875 + tax & lic
2007 Acura TSX 5 SPE...
 110,272 KM
$9,875 + tax & lic
Richmond Honda

Richmond Honda

13600 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-604-207-XXXX

(click to show)

1-604-207-1888

Send A Message