2014 Infiniti Q50

GORGEOUS 2014 Infiniti Q50S AWD Sedan! Only 115000kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- push button start



- navigation



- sunroof



- rearview camera



- Bluetooth



- automatic headlights



- parking sensors



- cruise control



- heated seats







AND LOTS MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery

Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Suspension Sport Suspension Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Emergency communication system

Sport steering wheel

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

Power 2-way driver lumbar support

CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.