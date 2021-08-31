2014 Lexus IS 350

Interior ColourBlack W/nuluxe Seat Surfaces Or Leather Seat Surf
Body StyleSedan
Fuel TypeGasoline
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6-cylinder
Doors4-door
Passengers5
Stock #P005405
Mileage96,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 2014 Lexus IS350!! With ONLY 96500KM!
Options include:
- remote entry
- back up camera
- Navigation
- Memory seats
- Push button Start
- heated seats
- cooled seats
- dual zone climate control
AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
