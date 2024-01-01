$29,989+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus RX 350
6A
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
Used
42,764KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA6EC233050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA33050
- Mileage 42,764 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
