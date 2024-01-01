Menu
2014 Lexus RX 350

42,764 KM

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus RX 350

6A

2014 Lexus RX 350

6A

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,764KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA6EC233050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA33050
  • Mileage 42,764 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2014 Lexus RX 350